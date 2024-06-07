FACT CHECK: Facebook post contains fake link for DBM application

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Facebook post links to a blogging site, not an official government website, and asks for personal information that may make users vulnerable to phishing attacks

Claim: The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is accepting applications for a job vacancy open to elementary graduates through a link provided in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post containing the claim has 38 shares, 55 comments, and 73 reactions as of writing. It was posted in a public Facebook group named “PRC BOARD EXAMINATIONS AND UPDATES” with 306,100 members.

The post claims that the DBM is hiring elementary graduates and instructs interested applicants to fill out and submit a form through a link provided in the caption.

The facts: The link in the post is fake. It redirects to a blogging site containing a supposed application form, where applicants are asked to provide their full name, email address, phone number, résumé, and documents like diplomas and certificates.

Although the application form may look legitimate, it did not come from an official DBM or government website. Providing personal information through an unverified form may put applicants at risk of having their sensitive information stolen, which may be used in phishing scams and identity theft. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

DBM job openings: Job vacancies in DBM are posted on its official website. According to the bulletin dated June 4, the department is currently looking for administrative aides for its general services division. The vacancy is open to those who are at least an elementary graduate.

Interested applicants should submit their application letter and other documentary requirements to the DBM office in San Miguel, Manila. They are also instructed to fill out the DBM online recruitment form through the official link provided on its website.

Official news: For official updates from the budget department, refer to the DBM’s official website and its official accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

