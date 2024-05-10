Ombudsman pushes graft case vs Duque, Lao over ‘irregular’ transfer of P41B for COVID-19 supplies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OMBUDSMAN. File photo of the Office of the Ombudsman taken in Quezon City on June 6, 2023.

The Ombudsman dismisses them from service, with forfeiture of all their retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from reentering government

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has recommended the filing of graft case against former Department of Health (DOH) secretary Francisco Duque III and former Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) undesecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao.

The indictment stemmed from the allegedly irregular transfer of P41 billion of the DOH to PS-DBM for the procurement of COVID-19 supplies. In a resolution dated May 6, but publicized only on Friday, May 10, the Ombudsman said it found probable cause to recommend the filing of a case against the two former officials under section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019 or Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman dismissed the complaint against the following:

Ma. Carolina Taiño

Myrna Cabotaje

Roger Tong-an

Leopoldo Vega

Napoleon Arevalo

Enrique Tayag

Filipina Velasquez

Lorica Rabago

Crispinita Valdez

Aside from the criminal charge, the Ombudsman also found Duque and Lao guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. The Ombudsman dismissed them from service, with forfeiture of all their retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from reentering government.

If officials ordered dismissed are no longer in service, they will be ordered to pay the Ombudsman a fine amounting to a year of their salaries.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman also junked the administrative complaint against Taiño, Cabotaje, Tong-an, Vega, Arevalo, Tayag, Velasquez, Rabago, and Valdez. – Rappler.com