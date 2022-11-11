Duterte eyes including ‘culture of peace’ in DepEd curriculum

'In my experience in politics, I have realized that the antidote to war is good governance. And good governance breeds public trust,' says Vice President Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday, November 11, that the Department of Education (DepEd) was considering including “culture of peace” in its curriculum to “further strengthen the advocacy of peace protection and sustainable development” among students.

Duterte, who is also the DepEd secretary, said this during the Kusog Mindanaw Conference held in Davao City where she was the guest speaker.

Kusog Mindanaw is a Mindanao-wide organization created as platform for discussion and development partnerships.

“In my experience in politics, I have realized that the antidote to war is good governance. And good governance breeds public trust,” Duterte said.

The Vice President recognized the efforts on the 1996 peace agreement between the Moro National Liberation Front and the government under the late president Fidel V. Ramos, and the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro signed between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Philippine government under the leadership of the late president Benigno Aquino in 2014, which made “Mindanao considerably quiet for quite a time now.”

“Peace is a delicate, fragile beauty. It needs constant attention. In the case of Mindanao, it does not only need our continuous attention. It needs our constant, collective attention,” Duterte said. – Rappler.com