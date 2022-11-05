Paeng death toll rises to 155

Mayor Luis Ferrer IV inspects the damages and the status of the residents of General Trias City affected by Typhoon Paeng on October 31, 2022. Dennis Abrina/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – There are now 155 reported deaths due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), while 34 people remain missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Saturday, November 5.

The NDRRMC said 121 of these deaths have been confirmed, while 34 are for validation. Apart from these, 129 were reported injured (78 confirmed, 51 for validation).

The breakdown of confirmed deaths is as follows:

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) – 63

Western Visayas – 32

Calabarzon – 20

Soccsksargen – 3

Central Luzon – 2

Cordillera Administrative Region – 1

Of the 34 missing persons, 27 were confirmed and 7 are for validation.

The affected population is now over 4.2 million, with over a million displaced persons.

Meanwhile, the cost of damage to agriculture is estimated at P2.8 billion, and the cost of damage to infrastructure is estimated at P4.1 billion.

The NDRRMC reported a death toll of 121 on November 2. On the same day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of calamity in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, and BARMM.

To date, 520 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity. – Rappler.com