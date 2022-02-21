SC affirms ERC order to refund P480M to Ilocos Norte electric co-op consumers

PAY UP. The Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative faces P480 million in refunds to consumers following a Supreme Court decision upholding the Energy Regulatory Commission's 2011 order.

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte—The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld a 2011 decision of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ordering the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) to refund consumers P480 million in over-recoveries.

The ERC, an independent quasi-judicial body that regulates the electric power industry, ordered INEC to return to its customers the over-recoveries of electric billings covering the years of 2004 to 2010.

The electric cooperative sought the ERC’s approval in 2011 to refund a total of over-recovery of P8 million from its customers from the same period. But when ERC conducted a recomputation, it found out the proper refund value was much higher at P480 million.

The Supreme Court denied INEC’s petition due to lack of merit, ruling that the CA was not wrong in affirming the ERC’s 2011 recomputation of INEC’s over-recoveries and its order for the amount be refunded.

The High Court promulgated the decision on September 15, 2021, but uploaded it on the official website only on February 8, 2022.

“The SC argued that findings of administrative or regulatory agencies on matters within their technical area of expertise are generally accorded not only respect but finality as such findings are supported by substantial evidence,” according to ERC, citing the 21-page SC decision.

Agreeing with the ERC and the CA, the high court also ruled that the INEC was not denied due process of law. It said the electric coop was given the “full opportunity to be heard through the submission of documents and hearings conducted in connection with its application for over/under-recoveries.”

INEC cannot also demand the ERC to “intricately explain” its decision as long as it was able to sufficiently show the manner on how it reached its computation and provided the electric-coop the ample opportunity to raise its objections.

The commission’s computation was based on ERC Resolution No. 16, series 2009 as amended by Resolution No. 24, series of 2010 or the “Formulae on the Various Automatic Cost Adjustments and True-up Mechanisms and Corresponding Confirmation Process.”

ERC Chairperson and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera on Sunday, February 20 said that the SC decision is a “victory for the consumers,” saying that the commission’s regulatory policies will always put its consumers’ welfare in mind.

“The ERC’s regulatory policies have been proven to be robust, legally-defensible, and consumer-oriented,” added Devanadera. – Rappler.com

John Michael Mugas is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowership.