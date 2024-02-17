National Living Treasure awardees honored in Ilocos Norte’s biggest cultural festival

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, who was recognized as a National Living Treasure for being a 'master of oral traditions,' performed the Dallot, a traditional Ilocano chant interpreted during special occasions

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines – Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, a “Manlilikha ng Bayan 2023,” took the center stage in Ilocos Norte’s biggest cultural on February 16, Friday, at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium Laoag City.

The 11th installment of the Tan-ok ni Ilocano (Greatness of Ilocano): Festival of Festivals revolved “around Ilokano oral traditions” in honor of Bagcal, the provincial government said in a statement.

Bagcal, who was recognized as a National Living Treasure for being a “master of oral traditions,” performed Dallot, a traditional Ilocano chant performed during special occasions. She performed before an audience which was mostly composed of a young crowd.

The 77-year-old Bagcal chanted dallot with a rendition of an Ilocano folk song “O Naraniag a Bulan” arranged by Filipino composer Eudenice Palaruan in the background and performed by the Northwestern University’s Saguday Chorale.

In an interview with Rappler in January after she was conferred the award, Bagcal said that she wished to live longer so she can pass down the tradition of Dallot to the younger generation of Ilocanos.

Aside from performing, the Dallot queen of the North, was also honored by her hometown of Banna in its performance during the event for “her mastery of the native chant and her skillful gathering of abuos eggs [that embody] the rich culture and tradition of her town.”

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, in his speech, said that Tan-ok highlighted the province’s “greatest display of storytelling through dance, music and the arts.”

“We celebrate our traditions that uphold the very culture that binds and defines us,” he said.

Ilocos Norte tourism officer Aianree Raquel, who helmed the festival from its inception, looked back in a social media post on how the festival may have served as a “constant reminder of our enduring beliefs – that as a people we draw strength from adversity and depend on community.”

It was during former governor and now Senator Imee Marcos’s administration in 2011 when the event was launched to revive the “cultural pride and Ilokano identity by focusing on narrative-driven presentations produced by local creatives.”

Gracing the event on Friday, the senator said that she was elated to return to the province for the grand festival. In her speech, she said that she would continue to “fight for, support, and protect the Ilokano people and the province.”

“Kilala ninyo ako, hindi ko ugali ang sumuko sa probinsya, sumuko sa pamilya, hangga’t kaya pa natin – kakayanin natin. Kahit mag-isa, kahit ginigipit, kahit pinipigilan, kailangan kong lumaban para sa inyo, para sa atin, kahit ako ang pinaka-nasasaktan,” she said.

(You know me, it’s not my attitude to give on behalf of the province, my family, that’s why until we can, we will endure. Even we’re alone, persecuted, and challenged, I need to fight for you, for us, even though I am hurting.)

Winners

The 23 towns and cities of the province came together to perform cultural presentations that highlighted the “distinct tradition, folklore, livelihood, and history of their (towns).”

The contingent from Batac City emerged as the champion for a performance which celebrated the city’s Empanada Festival, and how this famous delicacy could “transcend borders” and “unite” people.

CHAMPION. Batac City’s Empadana Festival emerges as champion during the 11th installment of Tan-ok ni Ilocano: Festival of Festivals. Photo by Ilocos Norte provincial government

Coming in 2nd place was the performance from Pinili town that showcased the Abel Festival. It captured the heart of the judges and audience for giving a glimpse into the “enchanting world of Nana Magdalena Gamayo and her timeless craft.” Gamayo is also a National Living Treasure and an Ilokano master weaver.

1st PLACE. Pinili’s Abel festivals lands in 1st place during the 11th installment of Tan-ok ni Ilocano: Festival of Festivals. Photo by Ilocos Norte provincial government. Photo by Ilocos Norte provincial government.

Vintar’s Siwawer Festival came in 3rd place for a performance, which depicted the Imalawa tribe in embracing the “nature’s gifts and [cherishing] its harmony.”

3RD. Vintar’s Siwawer festival emerges as 2nd place during the 11th installment of Tan-ok ni Ilocano: Festival of Festivals. Photo by Ilocos Norte provincial government.

Other contestants that landed on top spots were Currimao (1st runner-up); Piddig (2nd runner-up); Laoag City (3rd runner-up); Nueva Era (4th runner-up); and Badoc town (5th runner-up). – Rappler.com