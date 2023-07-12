SC orders Acosta to explain tirades vs new code of conduct for lawyers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAO CHIEF. Public Attorneys Office Chief Persida Acosta attends the 2023 budget briefing of the Department of Justice, at the House of Representatives on September 7, 2022.

The High Court asks the PAO chief to show cause why she should not be cited for indirect contempt over her social media posts and newspaper articles, 'which tended, directly or indirectly, to impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice'

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) ordered Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) chief Persida Acosta to explain why she should not be sanctioned over her remarks against a specific provision in the new Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) – the new code of conduct for lawyers.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, July 12, the High Court noted Acosta’s “unabated public tirades” against canon III, section 22 of the new CPRA, “through social and mainstream media, branding the adoption of the CPRA as unconstitutional, and an undue interference and intrusion by the Supreme Court into PAO’s operations.”

JUST IN. The Supreme Court denies PAO chief Persida Acosta's request to delete the ‘conflict of interest’ provision in new lawyers’ code of conduct. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/pADAkXHurd — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) July 12, 2023

The SC said the PAO chief needs to show cause why she should not be cited for indirect contempt over her social media posts and newspaper articles, “which tended, directly or indirectly, to impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice.”

“Furthermore, the Court characterized Atty. Acosta’s resort to social and print media to air her unfounded grievances against the Court as a threat to the independence of the judiciary,” the High Court added.

Under Philippine laws, indirect contempt is a type of contempt committed out of the court’s presence. It could be disobedience, resistance to a lawful order, or “directly or indirectly, to impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice.”

A person found guilty of committing indirect contempt against a Regional Trial Court or higher courts may be punished by a fine not exceeding P30,000 and imprisonment not more than six months – or both, according to the Rules of Court.

In the same release, the SC also announced that its En Banc decided to deny Acosta and her office’s request to delete section 22, Canon III of the new CPRA, which limits the PAO’s invocation of the rule on conflict of interest. The SC also reminded the PAO about its primary mandate to “[extend] free legal assistance to indigent persons in criminal, civil, labor, administrative and other quasi-judicial cases.”

The SC added: “To turn away indigent litigants and bar them from availing of the services of all PAO lawyers nationwide due to alleged conflict of interest would be to contravene PAO’s principal duty and leave hundreds of poor litigants unassisted by legal counsel they cannot otherwise afford.”

The High Court said that contrary to Acosta’s claims, it upheld the new CPRA in the exercise of the SC’s exclusive rule-making under the Philippine Constitution. The new code of conduct was also promulgated through the SC’s power to supervise the law practice and “to provide free legal assistance to the underprivileged,” the High Court added.

The new code of conduct, approved on April 12, replaced the 34-year-old code for lawyers and now guides the conduct of legal professionals. The new CPRA took effect on May 30, fifteen days after the SC published it.

But only a few days after the new CPRA’s launch, the PAO sent a letter to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, raising its concerns. According to the PAO, the new provision allows two PAO lawyers to represent opposing parties in court cases, among others. – Rappler.com