Rodrigo Duterte tells Quiboloy ‘just get yourself arrested’ | The wRap

Former president Rodrigo Duterte advises his embattled friend, controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy to prepare for arrest unless he changes his mind about defying a Senate panel investigation into alleged abuses suffered by his former followers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says his administration is considering holding a plebiscite to ratify proposed changes to the Constitution, concurrent with the 2025 midterm elections.

The Supreme Court unanimously finds Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta guilty of indirect contempt and grossly undignified conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

Senate records show Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is now Senate’s top absentee.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry or IFPI names K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN’s FML 2023’s biggest-selling album globally. — Rappler.com