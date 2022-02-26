51% of Filipinos find it difficult to spot fake news on media – SWS

According to a December 2021 Social Weather Stations survey, 69% of adult Filipinos believe that problem of fake news in media is serious

MANILA, Philippines – A majority or 51% of Filipinos find it difficult to spot fake news on television, radio, or social media, according to the results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey held in December 2021 and released on Friday night, February 25.

The survey, conducted from December 12 to 16, 2021, showed that 48% of Filipinos find it “easy” to spot fake news on television, radio or social media.

Among those who find it difficult to spot fake news on television, radio, or social media, the highest is in Mindanao (54%), followed by Balance Luzon (52%), the Visayas (50%), and Metro Manila (47%, correctly rounded).

By education, spotting fake news is more difficult among non-elementary graduates (59%), followed by elementary graduates (58%), junior high school graduates (48%), and college graduates (43%, correctly rounded).

The percentage of those who said they often spot fake news is highest in Metro Manila (34%), followed by Balance Luzon (23%), Visayas (15%), and Mindanao (11%). It is highest among college graduates (26%), followed by junior high school graduates (23%), elementary graduates (17%), and non-elementary graduates (13%).

The survey was done through face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults – 360 each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. The sampling error margins are ±2.6% for national percentages and ±5.2% for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The survey also showed that 69% of Filipinos believed that the problem of fake news in media is serious – from 60% in December 2017.

The respondents were asked, “In your opinion, how serious is the problem of the spread of fake news in media like television, radio, and newspaper?” SWS said 6% said it was somewhat not serious, while 3% said it was not serious at all, while 21% were undecided.

The percentage of those who consider the problem serious is highest in Metro Manila (79%), followed by Balance Luzon (71%,), Mindanao (65%), and the Visayas (63%). The latest figures are higher than those in December 2017 ( 68% in Metro Manila, 61% in Balance Luzon, 61% in Mindanao, and 51% in Visayas.)

The number of people who see fake news as a serious problem is higher among junior high school graduates (75%) and college graduates (74%), followed by elementary graduates (63%), and non-elementary graduates (54%).

Meanwhile, 67% said the problem of fake news on the internet is serious. The were asked, “In your opinion, how serious is the problem of the spread of fake news on the internet like in Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube?”

Of the respondents, 5% answered somewhat not serious, 3% said it was not serious at all, while 24% were undecided.

The percentage of those who said that the fake news problem on the internet is serious is highest in Metro Manila (80%), followed by Balance Luzon (66%), the Visayas (63%, correctly rounded), and Mindanao (62%).

The number of people who said the fake news problem on the internet is serious is higher among college graduates (75%) and junior high school graduates (74%), followed by elementary graduates (59%), and non-elementary graduates (48%). – Rappler.com