95% of Filipinos hopeful for 2023 – SWS poll

HOLIDAYS. People flock to the Divisoria market in Manila to buy items for the New Year celebration, on December 30, 2022.

A big majority of survey respondents also aim to better themselves in 2023 by improving their health, social wellness, or finances

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly all Filipinos have a positive outlook for 2023, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The pollster found that 95% of 1,200 respondents are welcoming the New Year with hope rather than fear, a slight increase from the 93% recorded in 2021, and almost similar to the 96% recorded in 2019, before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

Around 74% of respondents also said they would change for the better in 2023, while 20% said they would not change anything. The rest did not answer the question.

The breakdown of the New Year’s resolutions of those who said they would change for the better are as follows:

31% – related to health (e.g. improving overall health, having a healthier diet, and stopping or reducing drinking, smoking, and other unhealthy vices)

27% – focus on social and attitudinal wellness (e.g. stopping bad habits, improving behavior or attitude, avoiding stress, improving family relations, being happy)

16% – improving finances (e.g. finding a job or starting a livelihood, working harder, saving money, not borrowing money anymore)

2% – other responses

The survey – which can be read in full here – was conducted from December 10 to 14 using face-to-face interviews.

The national sampling error margins are ±2.5%. – Rappler.com