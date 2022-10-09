FAST FACTS: The 3 men who died escaping Camp Crame

Who are the 3 who tried to escape, one of them taking former senator Leila de Lima hostage inside Camp Crame?

MANILA, Philippines – The man who took former senator Leila de Lima hostage at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center on Sunday, October 9, was only one of three who attempted, but failed to escape.

They were first reported to be “neutralized” but police later confirmed this meant that all of them had been killed.

Police also said that the three were involved in the stabbing of a police officer in their attempted escape.

As they were all detainees of the high-security jail, all were considered high-profile suspects.

Who are they and what are their backgrounds? Here are fast facts about them.

Feliciano Sulayao Jr: The De Lima hostage-taker

Feliciano Sulayao Jr. was De Lima’s hostage-taker.

He was able to evade the cops in his attempted escape on Sunday morning and headed to the former senator’s cell before taking her hostage.

Police Special Action Force troopers tried to negotiate with him but they did not come to an agreement, forcing cops to shoot him down.

Sulayao was arrested in June 2019 for allegedly carrying illegal firearms and explosives in Tandang Sora in Quezon City.

He is suspected of being a member of Dawlah Islamiyah (DI), a terrorist group associated with the Maute Group. Police earlier said he was part of a group of the DI which was under Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, and he helped the Maute Group mount the Marawi siege.

Sulayao was suspected of fleeing to Metro Manila after terrorists in Marawi started losing ground in 2019.

Arnel Cabintoy: Failed escapee related to the hostage-taker

Arnel Cabintoy was killed by the police before he could escape the detention center.

He was arrested with Sulayao in June 2019, also under the same charges, and was suspected of belonging to the same terrorist unit.

According to earlier police reports, Cabintoy used to be a Christian. He worked as an air conditioning technician in Saudi Arabia. From there, he converted to Islam.

Idang Susukan: Linked to the Abu Sayyaf

Idang Susukan was another failed escapee whom police killed before he could leave the high-security compound.

Unlike the other two who attempted to escape, Susukan was not a suspected member of the Dawlah Islamiyah, but instead was suspected of being part of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Susukan was taken under police custody in August 2020 after facing 34 arrest warrants against him for killings and kidnappings in southern Philippines and in northern Malaysia. (READ: 5 gov’t troops killed in clash with Abu Sayyaf in Sulu)

He was also not arrested after being in hiding. Instead, he was surrendered to the police through the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). His transfer was facilitated by MNLF chairman Nur Misuari in Davao City. – Rappler.com