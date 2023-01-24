36 Years: Where in the world is President Marcos?

We talk about the history of presidential travel – when it's necessary and when it's seemingly not

MANILA, Philippines – How much traveling is too much traveling?

Let’s talk about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s eight trips so far in his first seven months in office, zeroing in on the bigger picture: What image is the President forging both here and abroad?

Our guest for this episode of 36 Years is Marites Vitug, Rappler’s editor-at-large. We talk about the history of presidential travel, why it’s necessary, and why sometimes, it’s superfluous.

