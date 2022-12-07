36 Years: International ties under Marcos 2.0

This week, we talk about how President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sees the world and how the world sees him. What does it mean to have a truly “independent” foreign policy? What factors play into how the world sees the second Marcos president?

In this episode, we talk to Aaron Jed Rabena, a research fellow at a Manila-based foreign policy think tank and a member of the Philippine Council for Foreign Relations (PCFR). Jed walks us through both global and regional issues, how Marcos and the Philippines fit into these issues, and what Filipinos should look out for in the months to come.

New episodes of 36 Years stream on Rappler’s social media pages weekly, with an audio-only version dropping on all podcast platforms weekly as well. – Rappler.com