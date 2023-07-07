US concerned over China maneuvers near Ayungin; China insists it’s their territory

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We are concerned by the unprofessional maneuvers of the China Coast Guard against the Philippines Coast Guard,' says US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson

MANILA, Philippines – The United States on Friday, July 7 expressed concern over what it called China’s “irresponsible behavior” when its ships blocked Philippine government vessels that where on a mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

In a tweet, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson called on China to “comply with international law.”

“We are concerned by the unprofessional maneuvers of the China Coast Guard against the Philippines Coast Guard. The PRC’s irresponsible behavior in the South China Sea threatens the security and legal rights of our treaty ally, the Philippines,” she said.

China on Thursday, July 6, insisted it was the Philippines that had “intruded” on their waters when the Philippine Navy, escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard, went on a resupply mission for soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II-era ship that was run aground on the atoll to serve as the Philippine military’s outpost in the volatile waters.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, Chinese Coast Guard vessels that were considerably bigger than their own vessels steered close, forcing the Philippine boats to slow down. All the time, the Philippine Coast Guard was both challenging and responding to the challenge of the Chinese vessels.

Speaking at his regular press conference on July 6, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin insisted they were compliant with international law. “The Ren’ai Reef is part of China’s Nansha Islands. On June 30, the Philippine Coast Guard vessels intruded into the waters off the Ren’ai Reef without Chinese permission,” he said, using China’s name for the shoal.

“The Chinese side’s maneuvers were professional and restrained,” Wang insisted.

While the Philippines occupies Ayungin militarily, several countries – China, Taiwan, and Vietnam – claim it as its own.

It’s certainly not the first time for Chinese Coast Guard ships to harass or block the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea. Earlier in 2023, despite a fresh promise for Sino-Philippine ties to “mature” under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, China’s vessels pointed a military-grade laser the Philippine Coast Guard, putting the crew at risk.

The specific incident prompted Marcos to summon China’s ambassador to the Philippines to Malacañang for an explanation. During their meeting, Marcos pointed out that friends should not be pointing lasers at each other.

Marcos has tried to create warm ties with China, even as he’s reinvigorated long-standing ties with the US, the Philippines’ country ally. The Philippines has, more and more, found itself in the middle of the growing competition between the US and China, especially in the Indo-Pacific.

In a July 6 call with newly-installed Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was “concerned” over China’s recent actions near Ayungin.

The US has promised – repeatedly – to come to the Philippines’ defense in the event of an attack, including in the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, denying China’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea. China did not participate in the arbitration and has refused to recognize the ruling. The ruling was handed down seven years ago, in July 2016. – Rappler.com