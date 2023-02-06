UP professor, ex-union leader arrested over alleged violation of SSS remittance

Several groups call for the release of UP professor Melania Flores, former president of the All UP Academic Employees Union

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines (UP) professor and former union leader Melania Flores was arrested on Monday, February 6, over alleged violation of the Social Security System (SSS) remittance of her kasambahay (household helper).

Flores, the former president of the All UP Academic Employees Union (AUAEU), was arrested inside her home in UP campus in Diliman, Quezon City by the members of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, who reportedly posed as financial aid distributors from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In an initial report provided by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Flores was arrested over “violation of Sec 22 (a) in relation to sec 22 (d) and sec 28 (e) under RA 8282,” or the Social Security Law.

A bail of P72,000 was recommended by the QCPD.

Flores is currently a member of the faculty of Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas (UP Department of Filipino and Philippine Literature).

According to a report by UP’s official campus publication Collegian, Flores was taken to Camp Caringal.

Meanwhile, members of the AUAEU and other groups calling for Flores’ immediate release trooped to Camp Caringal and staged a protest over her arrest.

On Twitter, the UP Diliman Student Council called on the UP community to condemn the arrest.

“Tinatawagan ang mga Iskolar ng Bayan na kondenahin ang mapanlinlang na panghuhuli kay Prop. Flores at ipanawagan ang kagyat niyang pagpapalaya, kasabay ng patuloy na pagtangan sa ating laban para sa kalayaang akademiko at kaligtasan sa pamantasan!” they tweeted.

(We’re calling on the UP students to condemn this deceitful arrest of professor Flores and we’re calling for her immediate release, as we continue to fight for academic freedom and safety inside our campus.)

ALERT: HANDS OFF OUR TEACHERS!



Ngayong umaga ay inaresto si Prop. Melania Flores, dating pangulo ng All UP Academic Employees Union (AUPAEU) National, at kasalukuyang propesor sa Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas. Bago siya pinakitaan ng— pic.twitter.com/wUgERUMPOV — UP Diliman University Student Council (@USCUPDiliman) February 6, 2023

The student body also demanded that the accord between the UP and the Department of National Defense that prevents military and police operations without approval from the campus administration be upheld.

– Rappler.com