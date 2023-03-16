LIVE UPDATES: Burial of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Negros Oriental mourns its former governor on Thursday, March 16, as he is laid to rest in his hometown of Siaton. Malacañang has declared it a special nonworking holiday in the province.

Roel Degamo was gunned down on March 4 outside his family’s compound, and was pronounced dead at around 11:41 am on the same day. The suspects behind his killing – said to be former military members – are now facing charges.

Rappler sent a team of journalists to Negros Oriental to cover Degamo’s burial on Thursday.

Bookmark this page for live updates.

LATEST UPDATES