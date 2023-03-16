LIVE UPDATES: Burial of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Negros Oriental mourns its former governor on Thursday, March 16, as he is laid to rest in his hometown of Siaton. Malacañang has declared it a special nonworking holiday in the province.
Roel Degamo was gunned down on March 4 outside his family’s compound, and was pronounced dead at around 11:41 am on the same day. The suspects behind his killing – said to be former military members – are now facing charges.
Rappler sent a team of journalists to Negros Oriental to cover Degamo’s burial on Thursday.
LATEST UPDATES
Supporters jostle for space in free rides to burial
Hundreds of supporters of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo jostle for space in buses for a ride to Bonawon, Siaton town, where the late provincial leader will be buried in the backyard of their family home on Thursday, March 16. 📷 Francis Ryan Pabiana/Rappler pic.twitter.com/R9W0iofIxv— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 16, 2023
Thousands expected at funeral of slain Negros Oriental governor Degamo
More than 10,000 are expected to join the two-kilometer walk from the family home of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Ragay Degamo in Bonawon, Siaton to the Bonawon Catholic Church for his Requiem Mass on Thursday afternoon, March 16.
Then his wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, their children, other kin, and supporters will accompany his body back home where Degamo will be interred in a backyard plot beside his mother, Luzveminda Ragay Degamo, and sister, Gina Degamo Estrella.
