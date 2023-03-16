Visayas
Roel Degamo

LIVE UPDATES: Burial of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo

DEVELOPING / UPDATED
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Negros Oriental mourns its former governor on Thursday, March 16, as he is laid to rest in his hometown of Siaton. Malacañang has declared it a special nonworking holiday in the province.

Roel Degamo was gunned down on March 4 outside his family’s compound, and was pronounced dead at around 11:41 am on the same day. The suspects behind his killing – said to be former military members – are now facing charges.

Rappler sent a team of journalists to Negros Oriental to cover Degamo’s burial on Thursday.

Bookmark this page for live updates.

LATEST UPDATES

Supporters jostle for space in free rides to burial

WATCH: Supporters prepare for slain Negros Oriental governor’s funeral

WATCH: Situation at the Negros Oriental provincial capitol the morning of Degamo’s burial

Degamo’s supporters wait for free ride to his burial

ADVISORY: Commuters passing through Bonawon must find alternate routes

Degamo to be interred in backyard of family compound

Childhood pal of Degamo volunteers

Volunteers man community kitchens during last night of wake

Thousands expected at funeral of slain Negros Oriental governor Degamo

More than 10,000 are expected to join the two-kilometer walk from the family home of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Ragay Degamo in Bonawon, Siaton to the Bonawon Catholic Church for his Requiem Mass on Thursday afternoon, March 16.

Then his wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, their children, other kin, and supporters will accompany his body back home where Degamo will be interred in a backyard plot beside his mother, Luzveminda Ragay Degamo, and sister, Gina Degamo Estrella.

Read more here.