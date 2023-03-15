Degamo funeral: Palace declares March 16 special non-working holiday in Negros Oriental

PUBLIC VIEWING. The family of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo started public viewing of his remains on March 6, 2023, at their residence in Purok Babajuba, Barangay Junob, Dumaguete City.

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has declared Thursday, March 16, a special non-working holiday in Negros Oriental to allow residents to grieve slain Governor Roel Degamo and other victims who died in a shooting last March 4.

Malacañang released a copy of the order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday, March 15.

Degamo’s funeral is scheduled on Thursday.

“It is but fitting and proper to give the people of the province of Negros Oriental the opportunity to show their respect and join the interment of Governor Degamo,” the Palace said.

Degamo was earlier killed by heavily armed men – among them former soldiers dishonorably discharged from the Philippine Army – who barged into an aid distribution activity outside his residential compound in Pamplona town, Negros Oriental.

Marcos had earlier condemned Degamo’s death and vowed to deliver justice in Negros Oriental, saying the governor’s death was “particularly terrifying.”

Degamo was the second incumbent government official killed under the Marcos administration. Five other former local officials have also been killed since Marcos took office in end-June 2022. – Rappler.com