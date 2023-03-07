PNP sends 4 Degamo suspects to Camp Crame

ARMS SIEZED. Heavy firearms recovered by combined elements of the 11th Infantry Battalion and Philippine National Police during a joint operation for the slay of Negros Oriental Governor Roel R. Degamo in Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental on the early morning of Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Two of the suspects will be evaluated for enrollment in the Department of Justice's Witness Protection Program

CEBU, Philippines – On orders of the national government, four suspects in the March 4 attack that killed Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others have been transferred to Camp Crame in Metro Manila, general headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

At a press briefing, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Central Visayas-based Special Investigation Task Group, said that two of the suspects will be evaluated for enrollment in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Pelare said he’s not allowed to identify the two, but added “they have shared substantial information on the crime committed.”

“I know you understand that I cannot give details. We have operatives on the ground looking (for other suspects,” Pelare said.

Three of the suspects have been named in murder complaints filed with the provincial prosecutor in Negros Oriental. The fourth remained unidentified.

Matching fingerprints

Ballistic examination of the assault rifles recovered at Bayawan City late afternoon of March 4 had fingerprints matching those of the four arrested suspects, Pelare said.

The attack happened past 9 am on March 4. Degamo was pronounced dead at 11:41 am, said his wife, Pamplona, Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo.

Police said the registered owners of the vehicles used in the attack are based in Cebu. “We are now currently investigating if the owners of these vehicles had something to do with this crime or if they were stolen” said Pelare.

The blood stains and marks on one abandoned vehicle in Bayawan City, believed to have been also been used by the suspects, were also examined for DNA matching for the suspects, he added.

He said the order to send the suspects to the Camp Crame came from the national government. “The control of the prosecution is in the hands of the DOJ,” Pelare said. “Our job is to turn them over to the DOJ.”

On Monday, March 6, police filed multiple murder complaints against three suspects in the Degamo case. They are:

Joric Labrador, 50 years old, a former Philippine Army personnel and a resident of Cagayan de Oro

Joven Javier, 42 years old, a former Philippine Army ranger and a resident of La Castellana, Negros Occidental

Benjie Rodriguez, 45 years old

Separate complaints for illegal possession of firearms were filed against them before the Office of the Bayawan City Prosecutor.

While some social reports claim six persons have been arrested, Pelare said the task force figures are four suspects, and one other suspect slain during pursuit operations.

The PNP has fresh forces on the ground in Bayawan City, the officer added.

The head of the Land Transportation Office in Region 7, meanwhile, said they were in “close coordination” with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7 and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7, to “ensure relevant and timely information are available on the vehicles-of-interest in the assassination of Degamo.”

LTO regional director Emmanuel Caindec said details on these vehicles remain confidential to safeguard ongoing investigations by law enforcers.

This is a breaking story and Rappler will update as developments arrive. – Rappler.com