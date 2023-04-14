LIVESTREAM: Announcement of 2022 Bar Exam results

2022 BAR. Bar examinees arrive at the De La Salle Univeristy campus on Taft Avenue in Manila, for the first day of their exams on November 9, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) The Supreme Court will also release the names of the Top 30 passers with the highest total averages, including five law schools that obtained the highest Bar passers’ percentages

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court is announcing on Friday, April 14, the examinees who passed the 120th Bar chaired by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.

The announcement of passers will be made after the High Court holds a special en banc session to tackle the 2022 Bar Exams. This is expected to be held at 10 am.

From last year, where a list of exemplary passers was released instead of the traditional topnotchers, the SC will release the names of the Top 30 passers with the highest total averages.

In addition, law schools that obtained the five highest Bar passers’ percentages will also be announced. A total of 9,183 examinees out of 10,006 applicants completed the four-day Bar Exams held in November last year.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking and roll-signing of the newly-passed lawyers will be held on May 2, 2023. The High Court has yet to provide more details about the said ceremonies. The 2022 Bar passers will also be the first set of lawyers to use the new Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, the lawyers’ code of conduct, and the new lawyer’s oath.

The SC also announced earlier that the Bar admission fee had increased from P3,750 to P5,000. This will cover the higher operations cost, including expenses for the oath-taking and roll-signing ceremonies.

The 2022 Bar Examinations were held on November 9, 13, 16, and 20 last year in various testing centers in the country. It was the second time the Bar Exams were held during the pandemic.

Prior to the 2022 Bar Exams, the 2020/2021 edition, dubbed “the biggest Bar ever,” had 8,241 passers out of 11,000 takers. Chaired by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the 2020/2021 Bar Exams had a record-breaking passing rate of 72.28%. The highest in history remains to be the 1954 Bar Exams with 75.17%. – Rappler.com

