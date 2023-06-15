WATCH: Is nuclear energy the way to go for the Philippines?

Proponents say nuclear energy is the better alternative to fossil fuels. But is the Philippine government ready to manage nuclear power plants?

MANILA, Philippines – With the Philippines’ natural gas sources running out eventually and geopolitical uncertainties creating power shortages around the world, the country faces an energy crisis.

Here comes another push for nuclear energy, an alternative with a monumental showpiece: the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP). Its proponents argue that nuclear is cheap, reliable, and clean. They say it is the better alternative to fossil fuels.

However, nuclear disasters in the past raise concerns on the government’s preparedness to manage a nuclear plant with utmost regard for safety.

Congressman Mark Cojuangco, chairperson of the House committee on nuclear energy, led a media tour of the BNPP last June 3.


