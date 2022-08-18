[WATCH] Si Kian delos Santos at ang paghuhukay sa katotohanan

Despite the conviction of cops involved in Kian's death, his family says they have yet to attain true justice

MANILA, Philippines – Under former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, thousands of Filipinos have lost their lives – among them was 17-year-old Kian delos Santos.

Kian, who dreamed of becoming a cop, was killed by police officers in a dark alley near their house in Caloocan City on August 16, 2022. The cops were eventually convicted for killing the minor.

Five years later, Kian’s remains were exhumed in La Loma Cemetery for reexamination. Other drug war victims were also being reexamined to determine the real cause of their deaths.

According to Fr. Flavie Villanueva of Project Arise, which helps families of drug war victims exhume and preserve the remains of their loved ones, they hope to uncover a “deeper truth” about Kian’s death.

Despite the conviction of cops involved in Kian’s death, his family says they have yet to attain true justice. – Rappler.com

Reporter/ Writer: Jairo Bolledo

Production Specialist: Ulysis Pontanares

Producer: Jaira Roxas

Supervising Producer: Beth Frondoso