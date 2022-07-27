LIVESTREAM: Marcos holds press briefing on Luzon earthquake

LIVE

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to visit Abra once he gets safety clearance

MANILA, Philippines – Following a magnitude 7 earthquake that was felt in many parts of Luzon, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to hold a press briefing on Wednesday, July 27.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in Abra, with initial reports indicating heavy damage to structures. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told media Marcos would be visiting Abra and possibly other earthquake-hit areas, once it is safe for him to fly out. The President was said to be coordinating with various national and local government units.

Watch the press briefing in the video above.

– Rappler.com