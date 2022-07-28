Philippines
LIVESTREAM: Marcos visits earthquake-hit Northern Luzon

Rappler.com
MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits Northern Luzon on Thursday, July 28, after a magnitude 7 earthquake jolted Abra and surrounding provinces.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in Abra, with initial reports indicating heavy damage to structures. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

The President was said to be coordinating with various national and local government units.

