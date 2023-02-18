WATCH: Supporters urge Marcos to release Leila de Lima from prison 

LIVE

As former senator Leila de Lima marks the end of her sixth year in detention, her supporters hold a Mass at the EDSA Shrine to call for her freedom

MANILA, Philippines – Supporters of detained former senator Leila de Lima held a Mass at the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City on Friday, February 17, six years after she was arrested on drug charges under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte.

De Lima, who spent most of her term as senator in detention, thanked the Catholic Church community for supporting her and called out Duterte, who she said was responsible for her prolonged detention. (READ: Supporters urge Marcos to free Leila de Lima 6 years after her arrest)

After two star witnesses in the cases against De Lima recanted their testimony, supporters called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to free the detained senator as a step toward “unity,” his battle cry during his 2022 presidential campaign.

Watch this video report. – Rappler.com