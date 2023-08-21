VLOG: Keeping Ninoy Aquino’s memory alive, 40 years later

Filipinos nostalgic for the democratic victories of the past come together to remember Ninoy, the life he lived, and his death which sparked one of the world's most peaceful uprisings against dictatorship

MANILA, Philippines – If present conditions allow the legacy of a democracy icon like Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. to further fade into obscurity, how can his most loyal supporters fight back?

This question has become more and more relevant through the years, and there’s no simple answer.

Ninoy’s grandson’s appeal to people from the other side: listen. A professor’s plea: remember history regardless of the political climate.

On Monday, August 21, Filipinos nostalgic for the victories of the yellow movement of the 1980s came together – a show of force – to remember Ninoy, the life he lived, and the death that sparked one of the world’s most peaceful uprisings against dictatorship.

Watch Rappler’s vlog on the activities that made up the 40th death anniversary commemoration for the Filipino martyr. – Rappler.com