Teves’ co-accused in 2019 murder killed in Negros Oriental police encounter

Ryan Macasero

CRIME SCENE. Alex Mayagma was killed in an encounter with police in this area in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, on July 31, 2023

Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office

Alex Mayagma is a co-respondent of Teves in two previous cases for murder and attempted murder, in 2019 and 2011, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – An alleged hitman linked to Negros Oriental Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. was killed in a police encounter on Monday, July 31.

The incident took place on the Teves’ property in Bayawan City, the family’s stronghold. Police were attempting to serve a warrant of arrest when Alex Mayagma allegedly pointed their firearm at the police.

According to a press statement from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Central Visayas office, “the suspect Mayagma was cornered in a game farm, and when approached by covert operatives, he pointed his firearm toward the police officers with the intention of shooting the enforcers.”

The PNP referred to Mayagma as “the most notorious hitman in Central Visayas” and said he had pending warrants of arrest for four murder cases and two warrants of arrest for the Commission on Elections gun ban.

Mayagma was a co-respondent in the cases filed against Teves for the murders of former Negros Oriental board member Miguel Dungog and three others in 2019.

Apart from the Dungog case, Mayagma was also a co-respondent in the attempted murder of Dumaguete City councilor Victoriano Alabastro in 2011, according to an Inquirer.net report. – Rappler.com

