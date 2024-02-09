Marcos: Cha-cha only about economic reforms | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Marcos on charter change, Arnie Teves, Kobe Bryant

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. insists his administration only supports an economic charter change.

The Department of Justice confirms a Manila court ordered the immediate cancellation of the passport of expelled congressman Arnie Teves. Jr.

United States President Joe Biden says Israel’s military response in Gaza was ‘over the top’ and says he is seeking a sustained pause in fighting.

A statue of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant is unveiled outside the Los Angeles Crypto.com arena on Thursday, February 8. — Rappler.com