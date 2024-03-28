Like father, like son: Bacolod student tops same medtech exam his father aced 39 years ago

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GRADUATION DAY. Ralph Jason Tulmo poses with his parents during the Clinical Graduation of Riverside College in Bacolod City on June 3, 2023.

Ralph Jayson Tulmo, third placer in the March 2024 medical technologist licensure exam, says he is inspired by his neurologist father and dentist mother

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Can a person really inherit intelligence from their parents?

Ralph Jason Tulmo, a 23-year-old summa cum laude graduate of Riverside College in Bacolod, recently secured the third spot in the March 2024 Medical Technologist Licensure Exam, where he scored 92.7%. The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said 7,309 out of 9,068 passed the exam.

Tulmo’s parents are also in the medical profession. His father, Wilson Tulmo, is a neurologist, while his mother, Janet Lydia, is a dentist.

Ralph’s father was the topnotcher in the 1985 medical technologist licensure examination.

In an interview with Rappler, Ralph said he views his parents as his main sources of support and guidance.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to have two incredibly smart parents who are both successful in their respective fields, yet they are one of the most humble persons I know. Despite their busy schedule, never did I feel that I was neglected. They have supported me ever since,” he said.

Due to the influence of his parents, Ralph said that he also dreamt of being a neurologist like his father, and he is optimistic about proceeding to medical school to pursue his goal of becoming a doctor.

For Ralph, “The brain is like this piece of jelly-like material that God designed so very intricately that it can literally comprehend the deepest mysteries of the universe. This is a tremendous and daunting responsibility that I think is reserved for a few.”

Ralph admitted that acing the examination was no easy feat, labeling it as challenging.

“God was my weapon in this exam. I did my best to prepare well for this exam, but you never really know what questions would come out or how difficult the exam would be. Most of us were just surprised at how difficult this exam was. So I prayed very hard before the start of every exam, asking the Lord for His guidance. I do believe He was with me throughout those two days, sustaining me and guiding me to pick out the right answers,” he told Rappler.

Ralph advised students to adequately prepare and work hard for their dreams and aspirations in life.

“Hard work, dedication, and patience pay off. If you want something bad enough, you have got to work crazy hard and smart for it. You have to dream big and chase after it,” he said.

Ralph said that he finds pressure to be a motivating factor in his life. He believes that it boosts his adrenaline and drives him to excel in any endeavor he pursues.

“If you really want to take the board exam to get that license, give it no less than your absolute best! Work hard, work smart, and don’t forget to rest. Remember that the board exam is like a marathon, you have to make sure that you do not allow yourself to run out of battery.”

Ralph said aside from his plan of becoming a doctor, he would also consider teaching for a review center, where he wants to share his knowledge with future medical technologists and help them succeed in their studies. – Rappler.com