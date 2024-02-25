After 6 years, Boracay beach parties are back

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AKLAN, Philippines – The municipal government of Malay in Aklan province has officially revived beach parties in the resort island of Boracay, in hopes to attract more young tourists.

The move comes six years after the Duterte administration prohibited parties on the beach, as part of the rehabilitation project in the island in 2018.

Felix Delos Santos Jr., chief of the Malay Tourism Office, said a beach party was held at the Greenyard Bulabog Beach on Saturday night, February 24.

That beach on the eastern side of Boracay island is known as a sea sports destination, and is popular among kite surfers.

Photo courtesy of Malay Tourism Office

“The beach party Saturday night was filled with electrifying music, vibrant cocktails, mouthwatering beachside bites, and a vibrant energy of the crowd,” Delos Santos said.

Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista added that the local tourism office has been planning the revival of the beach party for almost a year now.

When Boracay reopened in October 2018 after a six-month rehabilitation project, parties have been confined to establishments. – Rappler.com