Boracay’s Ati seek CHR help in legal dispute with land developer

FENCING OPERATION. Members of the security guards of a private company lead the fencing of the property given to the BATO tribe in Boracay.

AKLAN, Philippines – The Boracay Ati Tribal Organization (BATO) has urged the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to intervene in the legal dispute between them and a land developer which had fenced off the Ati property in Boracay even when the land ownership issue remained pending in court.

“We, the Ati of Boracay belonged to Asosasyon sang Boracay Ati Tribal Organization, are humbly appealing for your assistance and support in our on-going legal cases and incidents of abuses and harassment with regards to the agricultural and granted to them by the Philippine government through the Proclamation Decree of the former President Rodrigo Duterte,” the group said through its leader, Delsa Justo, in the letter addressed to CHR chair Richard Palpal-latoc dated March 24.

Justo told the CHR that the land involved was given to them by then-president Rodrigo Duterte. The 3.1 hectares were divided into the lots through Certificates of Land Ownership (CLOAs) awarded by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to BATO on November 8, 2018.

In 2023, however, DAR-Western Visayas informed BATO that the government agency allowed several private claimants to file for the cancellation of the CLOAs. BATO has filed a motion for reconsideration but the DAR central office denied it.

Justo said that on Sunday, March 24, the lawyer of one of the private claimants had a fence built in the CLOA that the latter was claiming, in Sitio Angol, Barangay Manocmanoc in Boracay.

“They had fenced the area even without formal court notices. Our appeal is still pending at the Court of Appeals and that there was no finality of judgment yet,” said Justo.

Sister Elvie Oliamot of the Daughters of Charity who are taking care of the Ati said that the blue guards who were posted at the disputed property prevented the mothers from going home last Sunday, leaving their children behind.

Reverend Fr. Jose Relente, Boracay parish priest also said that he reported to police authorities that even he was prevented from going inside the Ati compound last Sunday to convince the blue guards to let the mothers in.

Oliamot said that the tension remained high in the area as of press time. – Rappler.com