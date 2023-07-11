Catholic bishops favor proposal to split Cebu archdiocese into 3

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DIVIDE. Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma wants the division of the Archdiocese to happen as the Church moves to have new congregations.

If approved by Pope Francis, the Cebu Archdiocese would have a northern division either in Bogo or Danao, and a southern division in Carcar

CEBU, Philippines – The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has given its full support to the proposed division of the Cebu Archdiocese into three divisions, announced Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on Sunday, July 9.

The endorsement took place during the 126th CBCP Plenary Assembly in Kalibo town, Aklan, where Palma presented his “Sugbuswak” proposal to all the bishops in attendance, garnering their support. The initiative aims to restructure the Cebu Archdiocese into three distinct entities.

In a video message, Palma said, “Unanimously approved sa tanang obispo. Nalipay sila niini atong pangandoy ug kining importanteng requirement – approval of the CBCP (Unanimously approved by all bishops. They were happy about our wish and the important requirement – approval of the CBCP).”

“Sugbuswak” is an amalgamation of three terms: “Sugbu” (the Cebuano name for Cebu); “sugwak” (to gush forth); and “buswak” (to blossom).

If approved, there will be three dioceses consisting of a northern division, a southern division, and a Mother Church.

In previous interviews, Palma said they were considering either Bogo or Danao cities to host the northern division, while Carcar City would host the southern Division.

The plan to divide the Cebu Archdiocese started even before Palma became Cebu’s archbishop. His predecessor, the late Cardinal Ricardo Vidal, also hoped to divide the archdiocese to achieve a more efficient pastoral administration.

Only the Pope can approve the division of an archdiocese. The CBCP only has the power to recommend such a proposal but not approve it.

With the CBCP’s endorsement, Palma said they would work on finalizing the proposal after consultation and have it sent to the Vatican as soon as possible.

Palma said he was hopeful that the proposed division of the archdiocese would be approved by Pope Francis by January 2024. – Rappler.com