Land mine explosion kills 2 construction workers in Northern Samar

NORTHERN SAMAR, Philippines – An anti-personnel mine explosion killed two construction workers on the roadside of Barangay Magsaysay in Las Navas, Northern Samar, on Saturday morning, June 3.

The victims, identified as Rowel Lebico and Hersan Cabe of Barangay Quirino, were killed at around 11:30 am.

Second Lieutenant Joyce Ann Bayron, civil military officer of the Philippine Army’s 20th Infantry Battalion, told Rappler in an interview, “Nakasakay po ang dalawang biktima ng single motorcycle nang sumabog ang anti-personnel mine, allegedly nilagay ng NPA [New People’s Army]).”

(The two victims were riding a single motorcycle when an anti-personnel mine, allegedly planted by the NPA, exploded.)

Bayron also claimed that aside from the injuries suffered by the two victims from the explosion, they also allegedly suffered gunshot wounds.

“Nag-iimbestiga pa ngayon ang PNP (Philippine National Police) kung ano ang motibo, at inaantay din natin ang SOCO (Scene of the Crime of the Crime Operatives) result sa ginawa nilang pag-imbestiga (The PNP is still investigating the motive behind the incident, and we’re still waiting for the results of SOCO’s investigation),” Bayron said.

Lebico and Cabe worked on a farm-to-market road that connects the interior barangays of Las Navas. Bayron said this was not the first time a mine killed innocent civilians in Northern Samar.

On April 17, 2019, Armando Jay Raymond, 10, died in an anti-personnel mine explosion allegedly initiated by the NPA in Barangay San Miguel in Lavezares town. On April 3, 2022, a community support program team of the 20th Infantry Battalion was hit by a land mine explosion, killing two PNP personnel and injuring four others.

Meanwhile, in Barangay Magsaysay, Mapanas town, another explosion occurred and injured seven Army personnel on July 5, 2022. Fourteen days later, on July 19, 2022, a soldier died while five others were wounded in another mine explosion.

Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Buban, commanding officer of 20IB, said that the NPA attack is a clear violation of the Ottawa Convention (mine ban treaty), which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.

“The 20IB has been doing its best to help the former conflict-affected barangays through our Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Program Teams to achieve long-lasting peace and sustainable development in Northern Samar. But the NPA rebels’ recent anti-personnel mine attack shows violence and senseless killings, which does not contribute in improving the way of life of the Nortehanons,” Buban said

Buban also urged the Commission on Human Rights to investigate and release a statement on the alleged violations of the Ottawa Convention, International Humanitarian Law, and Republic Act No. 9851 by the NPA rebels in Northern Samar. – Rappler.com