NEA suspends electric cooperative manager in Negros Occidental for 3 months

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OBSTACLE. National Electrification Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda faces barriers as he tries to get inside the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative in Kabankalan City, on October 26.

NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda encounters obstacles as he personally serves a suspension order inside the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The National Electrification Administration (NEA) suspended the general manager of the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (NOCECO) for three months, effective Thursday, October 26.

The general manager, Engineer Ray Bustamante, was suspended by NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda for 90 days, on allegations of disregarding NEA Memorandum No. 2017-035, dated October 24, 2017, which outlines the Revised Policy on the Selection, Hiring, Termination of Service, and Suspension of General Managers of Electric Cooperatives.

Bustamante assumed office as the general manager of NOCECO in 2022.

He was also given 10 days from the time the order was served to explain why he should not be penalized for allegedly breaching the NEA’s rules.

Almeda said Bustamante’s appointment was invalid from the very beginning because the NEA never approved his assumption of office, which he claimed violated the National Electrification Administration Act.

According to Almeda, the suspension order was implemented to prevent Bustamante from using his position to influence potential witnesses or alter any documents.

NEA appointed another engineer, Domingo Santiago Jr., as the acting general manager of NOCECO for six months or until a regular general manager has been appointed.

Almeda personally served Bustamante’s 90-day suspension order at NOCECO in Kabankalan City despite facing obstacles.

NOCECO’s gates were padlocked, and Almeda’s group had to use a bolt cutter to gain access to serve the suspension and show-cause order.

Almeda alleged that the guards were instructed not to allow NEA officials in. Alongside Almeda’s group were Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer and some NOCECO directors.

Bustamante was not in his office at that time.

Aside from the alleged illegal appointment of Bustamante as the NOCECO general manager, NEA officials said two of the cooperative’s directors were disqualified from holding their positions.

Almeda also said four NOCECO board members would be investigated and suspended for a month until they could explain how Bustamante managed to assume office as the general manager.

Almeda assured that, despite recent tensions, business would continue as usual at NOCECO, maintaining an optimum level of functionality.

NOCECO was established in 1978, based on Presidential Decree 269 by the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos. The electric cooperative is serving 13 towns and four cities in the southern part of Negros Occidental. – Rappler.com