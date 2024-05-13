Dog gets heartwarming farewell from Kalibo family, pet lovers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOODBYE. Dog owner Albert Manalo takes a final moment to view his beloved dog, Hersheys, before it was laid to rest beside his room.

The family refused to let go of their furry friend without a proper send-off. It was not just laid to rest; it was honored with a wake that lasted an emotional 35 days.

AKLAN, Philippines – A family in Kalibo, Aklan, loved their dog so much that they spent a great deal to give their pet a decent burial. One even traveled from the United States to see the dog for the last time before it was brought to its final resting place inside their house on Saturday, May 11.

The dog, a 12-year-old Japanese Spitz named Hersheys, suffered cardiac arrest on April 6, which was blamed on the sweltering heat and dry weather conditions by its owner, 69-year-old entrepreneur Albert Manalo.

According to the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) in the Visayas, the temperatures in Kalibo since March have averaged 28 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius, but the heat index was much higher.

The Manalo family refused to let go of their furry friend without a proper send-off. Hersheys was not just laid to rest; it was honored with a wake that lasted an emotional 35 days. Encased in a glass coffin, Hersheys laid in repose as family and friends paid their respects, sharing in the grief that permeated the Manalo family.

For Manalo, saying goodbye to Hersheys was a deeply personal journey. “It’s hard for me to let go of Hersheys,” he said, reflecting the profound bond they shared. Determined to preserve his companion’s memory, Manalo spared no expense in ensuring Hersheys received a dignified farewell.

Manalo said the family had to wait for his sister, Delen Manalo-Morano, to come home from the US so she could see the dog for the last time and be with him in his moment of grief.

Morano said, “We always consider dogs as part of the family.”

The dog was placed in a concrete tomb complete with a memorial stone.

Many dog lovers came for the last day of public viewing of Hersheys’ remains, and each of them was served milk tea, burgers, and pizza slices. They also went home with a kilo of dog food for their pets.

“I always wanted to emphasize that dogs should be treated equally,” Manalo said.

Hersheys’ breed stands out for its distinct charm and endearing qualities. Originating from Japan, the small to medium-sized breed has captured the hearts of dog lovers worldwide. The breed is characterized by a thick double coat, pointed ears, and a fluffy tail that gracefully curls over its back. It is known for its friendly and playful nature.

Caring for a Japanese Spitz, however, demands commitment because its snow-white coats require regular grooming to stave off matting. Shedding, particularly during seasonal transitions, also requires diligent brushing to manage fur fallout.

In September 2023, one of the dogs owned by Manalo, Nikki, also died as a result of complications due to kidney disease. Nikki was an “aspin” (Asong Pinoy or the mixed-breed Philippine dog).

Manalo said Nikki saved him and their house in 2015 – the dog roused him from his sleep when a ceiling fan caught fire.

Like Hersheys, Nikki was also placed in a glass coffin, and the family mourned the dog’s death for half a month before it was buried.

“At first, I didn’t like petting the dogs. But when a friend gave me Nikki, and it saved my life, I fell in love with taking care of dogs,” Manalo said.

Manalo’s sister, who was on vacation at that time, found herself extending her stay as a result of Nikki’s death. – Rappler.com