Catholic church reopens after rampage incident in Negros Occidental town

REOPENED. Mass-goers attend a mass at the Isidro Labrador Church on Friday, April 12, for its reopening to the dovotees of the patron saint.

Monsignor Rolando Nueva says although the church is still devoid of images, it remains a church, as its existence could help believers realize what it means to be a Christian by reminding them of the lives of the saints

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The San Isidro Labrador Church in Binalbagan, Negros Occidental reopened its doors to the Catholic faithful on Friday, April 12, after a man smashed most of its revered statues over a week ago.

Monsignor Rolando Nueva, who led the mass on Friday, said he was just happy that none of the mass-goers during the attack were harmed.

Nueva hoped that the parishioners who felt hurt by the unexpected incident might find forgiveness amid what unfolded with the church’s revered images.

He said that although the church is still devoid of images, it remains a church, as its existence could help believers realize what it means to be a Christian by reminding them of the lives of the saints.

The church was closed to the general public for over a week as the Catholic congregation’s leaders repaired the damages.

PROCESSION. Priests and Catholic faithful hold a religous procession of the renovated image of Saint Isidro Labrador on Friday, April 12, in Binalbagan town, Negros Occidental, weeks after the Church rampage incident. Photo by Reymund Titong/Rappler.

On April 3, a 39-year-old tricycle driver, Rolly Semira, barged his motorcycle into the church of San Isidro Labrador and destroyed some religious statues while a parish priest, Leopoldo Cahilig, was officiating a daily mass.

In 2008, Semira—who is believed to be suffering from a mental illness—was also arrested in Taguig City after allegedly harming a three-year-old girl.

Islam church leader Achir Saripada said, “We do not tolerate such actions,” and clarified that “being a believer in the Islamic faith does not include inflicting damage on other individuals with different beliefs or religions.”

Nueva praised the Muslim community in the southern town’s plea for atonement for the wrongdoing of one of their believers.

Some damaged statues were already renovated, including the image of the church patron saint, San Isidro Labrador.

Town Chief of police major Randy Babor told Rappler that the suspect is about to be put on preliminary trial before the court for violating the law of malicious mischief and offending religious feelings. He added that the suspect is still under police custody. – Rappler.com