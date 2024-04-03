Man disrupts Mass, smashes statues in Negros Occidental church rampage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DESTROYED. A religious icon is destroyed after a man went on a rampage at the San Isidro Labrador Church in Negros Occidental on Wednesday morning, April 3.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Police arrested a man, believed to have mental health problems, who crashed into a Catholic church, disrupted an ongoing Mass, and smashed nearly all the religious statues inside in the town of Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday morning, April 3.

Authorities identified the suspect as Rolly Semira, a resident of Sitio Don Pedro Yulo, Barangay Santo Rosario in Binalbagan, where the church also stands.

Semira, 39, barged into the San Isidro Labrador Church with a motorcycle at around 7:15 am while a priest, Father Leopoldo Cahilig, was officiating a morning Mass.

Shocked and helpless, Cahilig paused as he and the mass-goers watched Semira go berserk and begin destroying statues, including images of Saint Joseph, San Isidro Labrador, two angels, and the Immaculate Conception.

Sergeant Lester Salido, an investigator from the Binalbagan Municipal Police Station (BMPS), said Semira showed no remorse even behind bars, claiming he acted under divine guidance. The suspect told the police he was ordered by a deity to destroy the church properties.

Salido said Semira had been imprisoned after a homicide conviction, and is said to be suffering now from mental health problems.

Police said they were preparing a complaint for violation of a law about the obstruction of religious worship against Semira within 18 hours from his arrest.

The offense, detailed in Articles 132 and 133 of the Revised Penal Code of 1930, is considered a crime, and carries the penalty of six months to six years of imprisonment.

In a statement, Cahilig called on town residents and Catholics in Negros Occidental to “pray for the immediate restoration of the sanctuary and complete spiritual and emotional healing of everyone.”

“We entrust the person concerned to the mercy and compassion of God. God bless us all,” Cahilig said.

The priest also said the church will be temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon “while we try to fix the physical damage in the sanctuary ‘externally’ and the injury and pain felt by all Catholics in Binalbagan ‘internally’ caused by this untoward incident.” – Rappler.com