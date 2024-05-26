Philippine Coast Guard cancels RoRo operations; sea sports transferred to Bulabog Beach

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BEFORE BAD WEATHER. A group of tourists try to get on paddle boats on Saturday, May 25, in Boracay, a day before the PCG announced the transfer of seasports to Bulabog Beach due to the threat of Tropical Storm Aghon.

BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines – As Tropical Storm Aghon (Ewiniar) continues to batter some parts of the country, the Philippine Coast Guard in Caticlan has suspended the operation of RoRo (roll-on, roll-off) vessels from Caticlan to at least four destinations. This includes Batangas; San Jose, Romblon; and Roxas, and Bulalacao in Mindoro.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Junior Grade John Laurence Banzuela, commander of the Coast Guard Station in Aklan, said he issued at least three advisories to enforce the prohibition.

Banzuela first released an advisory on Saturday, May 25 at 5:00 pm for the suspension of operations of roro vessels coming from Caticlan. He issued a similar advisory on Sunday at 8 am.

Prior to the suspension of the RoRo vessels, he released another advisory on Sunday morning asking sea sports operators to transfer such activities from the Boracay Front beach to Bulabog Beach, or the back beach of Boracay.

“Wherein the wind direction of south to southwest affecting the beachfront of Boracay and in coordination among the Boracay Water Sports Association and the Local Government of Malay,” he said,

The transfer of sea sports locations took effect at 7:00 am on Sunday.

Banzuela said the suspension of the movement of RoRo vessels is based on the Headquarters of the Philippine Coast Guard (HPCG) Memorandum Circular Number 02-23 indicating that no vessel of any type or tonnage shall be allowed to sail when tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 or higher is hoisted at its point of origin, its intended route, and point of destination. – Rappler.com