Iliganon graduates with high honors from US Coast Guard Academy

(1st UPDATE) Iligan's Victoria Gil Regalado becomes the first Filipina to earn naval architecture and marine engineering degrees from the US Coast Guard Academy

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – In a show of hard work, dedication, and the Filipino spirit, Victoria Gil Echavez Regalado, an Iliganon, has graduated with high honors from the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA).

At 21 years old, Victoria’s achievement of magna cum laude in BS Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering not only marked a personal triumph but also a historic moment – she became the first Filipina to graduate with such degrees from the academy in New London, Connecticut, on May 22.

Regalado’s journey began when the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) appointed her as an international cadet under the USCGA’s International Cadetship Program, Class of 2024.

WITH PROUD PARENTS. Iliganon Victoria Gil Regalado with her parents Victoria and Gil. USCGA

Admiral Joel Garcia, Rear Admiral Jose William Isaga of the PCG, and Commander David Negron-Alicea of the USCG Maritime Advisor-US embassy in Manila graced the oath-taking and signing of the contract ceremony held at the PCG national headquarters at Port Area, Manila, on May 27, 2020. Regalado was later formally sworn in at the USCGA, New London, Connecticut, US, on July 5, 2020.

Regalado is a graduate of the Philippine Science High School Central Mindanao Campus in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte, and is a native of Iligan City.

Her father Gil is an engineer from Balingasag town in Misamis Oriental, and her mother Victoria is from Fuentes, Iligan City.

Regalado, the only female among three siblings, will be commissioned in the PCG with the rank of Ensign and will serve a minimum of eight years of continuous active service.

The PCG cadetship program is part of the command’s vision of establishing a first-class Cadet Corps as a precursor to the establishment of the Philippine Coast Guard Academy.

Her mother Victoria said, “We are deeply thankful to the Philippine Coast Guard and the USCG for giving our daughter the chance to complete her college degree at a prestigious US academy. We wish her all the best as she returns to serve with the Philippine Coast Guard. All praises and glory to God.”

An online feature on international cadets posted by the US Coast Guard Academy shows Regalado as active in Women’s Water Polo and as a member of the International Council and Genesis.

In the same feature, she said, “If you’re thinking of applying to the Academy, you’ll find it’s not going to be easy at first, but don’t give up. The challenge of juggling your academic and military responsibilities, not to mention experiencing culture shock and some homesickness, will be tough.

“Just maintain your resilience, seek support from others, embrace diversity across campus, remain open-minded to new experiences, and always stay optimistic. Also, don’t forget to enjoy yourself and have fun!” – Rappler.com