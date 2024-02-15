Traffic rerouted on Osmeña Blvd to remove skywalks affected by Cebu BRT project

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SKYWALK. In this photo taken on February 14, 2024, the skywalk near Fuente Osmena is without its roof, after the contractor of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd., started demolition the day before.

The CCTO says they initially planned to close the road next week, but had to do it sooner to prioritize safety

CEBU, Philippines – Motorists traversing Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City will have to follow an alternative route in the next few days as the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has temporarily closed a portion of the thoroughfare.

This is to pave the way for the removal of two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard that will be affected by the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTE. Rerouting map / Photo from CCTO Facebook page

The emergency road closure was put in place by the CCTO due to concrete cracks and falling debris from the skywalk near Fuente Osmeña, triggered by the removal of its roofing and railings.

The unannounced road closure – from the corner of Fuente Osmeña Circle until the Arlington Pond intersection – caused heavy traffic Thursday morning, February 15.

“The (CCTO) is asking for the public’s understanding and patience of the emergency closure for purposes of public safety,” the CCTO said in a Facebook post Thursday.

In the meantime, motorists going downtown (Jone Avenue) are advised to take F. Ramos Street then turn right to Arlington Pond Street, and turn left to Osmeña Boulevard.

Motorists going uptown (Capitol area and B. Rodriguez Street) are advised to turn right to Arlington Pond Street, then turn left to F. Ramos Street, and then left to Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Kent Francis Jongoy, CCTO legal officer, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, they still have to discuss the timeframe of the closure with the BRT contractor undertaking the skywalk demolition.

The CCTO said they initially planned to close the road next week, but had to do it sooner to prioritize safety.

The removal of the skywalk had been postponed for over two months already, after it was stopped in December 2023. Work resumed on February 13, following approval from the city government to dismantle the two structures. – Rappler.com

Wenilyn Sabalo, a community journalist currently affiliated with SunStar Cebu, is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow of Rappler for 2023-2024.