Over 130 rescued as vessel catches fire off Bohol waters

A vessel on its way to Tagbilaran City in Bohol caught fire off the waters of Doljo Point, Panglao Island early on Sunday, June 18.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head, Anthony Damalerio, the vessel – identified as MV Esperanza – was of Kho Shipping Lines coming from Siquijor Province.

It originally came from Iligan City and made a short stop in Lazi, Siquijor.

Damalerio said fishing boats first responded to the crisis, while another vessel passing by also came to help.

All 65 passengers and 62 crew members were safely transported off the flaming vessel via rescue boats. Others also swam to shore.

They were brought to Tagbilaran City for medical assessment. Immediate needs, such as food and water, were also tended to.

Passenger Joel Zambas said they were quick to notice the fire and transferred immediately to the rescue boats.

He is thankful he survived the incident.

“But some important documents were left on the vessel,” he shared.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

“The crew said that it started from engine room. It did not engulf the whole of the vessel, only its back part,” added Damalerio.

Authorities, including the Philippine Coastguard, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and MARINA will launch a probe on the matter. – Rappler.com