Bohol Circumferential Road, Urdaneta Bypass Road, Tambacan Bridge renamed

Aside from renaming the roads and bridge, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also approved a law naming a national highway in Camarines Sur

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed laws renaming the Bohol Circumferential road, the Urdaneta Bypass Road, and Tambacan Bridge.

The Bohol Island Circumferential Road is now renamed to “The President Carlos P. Garcia Circumferential Road” through Republic Act No. 11987. It is renamed in honor of the country’s eighth president, Carlos P. Garcia, who comes from Talibon, Bohol. The 261-kilometer circumferential road passes through many of the coastal towns in Bohol.

Meanwhile, Marcos also approved Republic Act No. 11988, which renames the Urdaneta City Bypass Road to “Ambassador Eduardo ‘Danding’ M. Cojuanco Jr. Avenue.” The road is renamed after Danding Cojuanco, the tycoon that previously led San Miguel Corporation and also served as a close ally of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

INAUGURATION. Public officials lead a ceremonial inauguration of the Urdaneta Bypass Road – now renamed to “Ambassador Eduardo ‘Danding’ M. Cojuanco Jr. Avenue” – in January 2021. Photo by Department of Public Works and Highways.

His son, former representative of the 5th District of Pangasinan Mark Cojuanco, initiated the construction of the Urdaneta Bypass Road. The 7.27 kilometer road cuts through the Urdaneta-Dagupan Road and Urdaneta-Manaoag Provincial Road in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, Tambacan Bridge in Iligan City has been renamed to “Mariano Lluch Badelles Sr. Bridge” through Republic Act No. 11989. Badelles – a former Mayor of Iligan City and former representative of Lanao del Norte-Iligan – spearheaded the establishment of a two-lane bridge crossing Iligan River in Tambacan.

Marcos also signed into law Republic Act No. 11990, which named a national highway in Camarines Sur as “Speaker Arnulfo ‘Noli’ Fuentebella Highway.” The national highway passes through the Municipality of Goa through the Municipality of Tinambac all the way up to the Municipality of Siruma. It is named after Fuentebella, who served as a Camarines Sur congressman from 1992 to 2001 and as House speaker for a two-month period before being ousted in a House coup in 2001. – Rappler.com