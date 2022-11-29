LIVESTREAM: Marcos leads Bonifacio Day 2022

LIVE

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. kicks off the celebration of Bonifacio Day, the 159th birthday of Filipino hero Andres Bonifacio, on November 30

MANILA, Philippines – Top government officials, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., grace the 159th anniversary of revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio at the monument made in his honor in Caloocan City.

Marcos is set to be joined by Lieutenant General Vicente Bartolome Bacarro and Caloocan City Mayor Dale Malapitan, among others.

Bookmark this page to watch the event as it is streamed live on Rappler. – Rappler.com