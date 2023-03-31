WATCH: Marcos leads inspection of C130T aircraft

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista and other dignitaries, for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City on February 27, 2023.

The aircraft will be used for maritime patrols along the coast of Zambales and Batanes

PAMPANGA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins top military brass on Friday, March 31, to inspect two C130T aircraft, both of which will be used for maritime patrols along the coast of the provinces of Zambales in central Luzon and Batanes in northern Luzon.

The event, at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga, features one plane fitted with the Special Airborne Mission Installation and Response (SABIR) System, and another that was repaired and overhauled in Portugal.

This is also Marcos’ first public event with the military after Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno announced plans to reform the military and uniformed personnel pension scheme. If it pushes through as the Marcos administration plans, soldiers and uniformed personnel will begin making contributions to their pension fund and “indexation,” or increases in pensions when the salaries of those in active service also increase, will be a thing of the past, among others.

