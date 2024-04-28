Heat index in Zambales’ Iba town soars to 53°C on April 28

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The heat index in Iba, Zambales, reached a scorching 53°C on Sunday, April 28, the highest that the country’s weather bureau has recorded so far for 2024.

The heat index, also called the feels-like temperature since it is the temperature perceived by the body, is measured using air temperature and relative humidity.

Here are the highest figures released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday:

At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City and the PAGASA Science Garden in Quezon City, the heat index hit 43°C on Sunday.

PAGASA provides heat index figures daily. It classifies the figures based on potential effects on people’s health:

27°C to 32°C – Caution Fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity. Continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

33°C to 41°C – Extreme Caution Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. Continuing activity could lead to heat stroke.

42°C to 51°C – Danger Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely. Heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

52°C and above – Extreme Danger Heat stroke is imminent.



PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando previously said on April 12 that “efforts are being made to improve the heat index monitoring and early warning system for the country.”

Classes have been suspended in various parts of the Philippines in recent weeks due to high heat index levels.

The excessive heat, along with a planned transport strike, also prompted the Department of Education to suspend face-to-face classes in all public schools from Monday to Tuesday, April 29 to 30.

Workers, like students, are affected by the heat too. The Department of Labor and Employment has urged employers to implement flexible work arrangements whenever possible.

In Cavite, the provincial government is shifting to a four-day work week starting Monday until July 31. – Rappler.com