Amid excessive heat, Cavite provincial government shifts to 4-day work week

The compressed workweek will be adopted from April 29 to July 31, 2024

CAVITE, Philippines – The provincial government of Cavite will shift to a “compressed workweek” starting Monday, April 29, to lessen the exposure of its workers and clients to the excessive heat and its attendant health risks.

The four-day workweek will be from Monday to Thursday, with work hours stretched from 7 am to 6 pm to meet the 40-hour requirement per week.

“Reducing the exposure to the extreme heat may mitigate its harmful effects on the individuals transacting with the Provincial Government, as well as on the health and productivity of its employees and officials,” according to Executive Order No. 19 – Series of 2024 signed by Governor Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla on Friday, April 26.

The provincial government has a personnel complement of more than 3,000.

Remulla cited the “extremely high temperatures” recorded by the weather bureau across the country. He also referred to the projection by government meteorologists that the heat could reach “extreme danger” levels in the coming months, intensified further by El Niño.

Seven provincial offices and facilities, however, are not covered by the compressed workweek policy. The following will be open Mondays to Fridays during regular hours:

Health office and the hospitals under its supervision

Provincial jail

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office

Public safety office

Social welfare office

Environment office

The compressed workweek will be in effect until July 31.

Since early April, the daily list of areas where the heat index reaches 40 degrees and above has Sangley Point in Cavite City. On April 24, Sangley Point recorded the highest heat index in the country at 48 degrees, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the extreme temperatures can cause the following illnesses, in order of severity: heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. The last one can be deadly.

A week earlier, Binmaley town in Pangasinan already shifted to a four-day work week also due to the dangerous heat levels.

The labor department, meanwhile, has encouraged employers to adopt flexible work arrangements amid the soaring temperatures. – Rappler.com