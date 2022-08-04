Low pressure area in Albay brings rain to parts of Luzon, Visayas

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of August 4, 2022, 11 pm.

The low pressure area is in the vicinity of Bacacay, Albay, late Thursday evening, August 4

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) that formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, August 4, is bringing rain to parts of Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

The LPA was already in the vicinity of Bacacay, Albay, late Thursday evening.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is “less likely” to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

Rain from the LPA, however, could trigger floods and landslides.

From Thursday evening to Friday, August 5, the following areas will be affected:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Bicol

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Rizal

Laguna

Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Calabarzon

Eastern Visayas

So far, the Philippines has seen five tropical cyclones in 2022. The most recent, Tropical Depression Ester, did not directly affect the country but enhanced the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat in late July.

PAGASA expects 9 to 13 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from August 2022 to January 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

August 2022 – 2 or 3

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com