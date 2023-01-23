LPA off Davao City bringing rain to parts of Mindanao, Visayas

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of January 23, 2023, 11 am.

The low pressure area is 300 kilometers east southeast of Davao City on Monday morning, January 23

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Mindanao and the Visayas are dealing with heavy rain from a low pressure area (LPA) on Monday, January 23.

The LPA was located 300 kilometers east southeast of Davao City on Monday morning, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The LPA is “less likely” to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, but it is bringing light to heavy rain to the following areas:

Davao Region

Caraga

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Basilan

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Eastern Visayas

Bohol

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are possible.

Earlier on Monday, the weather bureau also said the northeast monsoon or amihan may trigger rain in these regions and provinces in Luzon:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Bicol

Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Aurora

Other areas in the country have generally fair weather on Monday, with just localized thunderstorms. – Rappler.com