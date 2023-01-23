LPA off Davao City bringing rain to parts of Mindanao, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Mindanao and the Visayas are dealing with heavy rain from a low pressure area (LPA) on Monday, January 23.
The LPA was located 300 kilometers east southeast of Davao City on Monday morning, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
The LPA is “less likely” to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, but it is bringing light to heavy rain to the following areas:
- Davao Region
- Caraga
- Camiguin
- Misamis Oriental
- Sarangani
- South Cotabato
- Basilan
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
- Eastern Visayas
- Bohol
PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are possible.
Earlier on Monday, the weather bureau also said the northeast monsoon or amihan may trigger rain in these regions and provinces in Luzon:
- Cagayan Valley
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Bicol
- Quezon
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Aurora
Other areas in the country have generally fair weather on Monday, with just localized thunderstorms. – Rappler.com
