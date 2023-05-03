LPA in Negros Occidental may become tropical depression, says PAGASA

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of May 3, 2023, 11 pm.

The low pressure area is affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and parts of Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility could develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours, the country’s weather bureau said late Wednesday evening, May 3.

The LPA was located in the vicinity of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, as of 10 pm on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm advisory that light to heavy rain may persist in the following areas on Thursday, May 4:

Mimaropa

Bicol

Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

Zamboanga del Norte

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides remain possible. Some areas already reported floods and landslides on Wednesday due to rain from the LPA.

If the LPA develops into a tropical depression, it would be given the local name Betty.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio earlier said the LPA is projected to move west toward Palawan.

The Philippines’ lone tropical cyclone so far for 2023 is Tropical Depression Amang, which made landfall in parts of Bicol last April. – Rappler.com