No let-up in rain from LPA off Surigao City, shear line

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and the shear line combined continue to trigger rain in parts of the country on Wednesday, January 11.
The LPA was last spotted 575 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, on Wednesday morning.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA “remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours,” but rain from the weather system persists.
On Wednesday, the LPA and the shear line are affecting the following areas:
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Eastern Visayas
- Central Visayas
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- rest of Visayas
- rest of Caraga
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
- Northern Mindanao
- Bicol
There may be more floods and landslides in the affected areas, warned PAGASA.
In Eastern Visayas, hundreds of people have evacuated amid floods this week. – Rappler.com
