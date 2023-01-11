Weather
Weather
PAGASA forecasts

No let-up in rain from LPA off Surigao City, shear line

Acor Arceo
No let-up in rain from LPA off Surigao City, shear line

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of January 11, 2023, 11:30 am.

PAGASA

Several areas in Mindanao and the Visayas are facing intense rain on Wednesday, January 11

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and the shear line combined continue to trigger rain in parts of the country on Wednesday, January 11.

The LPA was last spotted 575 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, on Wednesday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA “remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours,” but rain from the weather system persists.

On Wednesday, the LPA and the shear line are affecting the following areas:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Central Visayas
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Surigao del Sur
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
  • rest of Visayas
  • rest of Caraga
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Bicol

There may be more floods and landslides in the affected areas, warned PAGASA.

In Eastern Visayas, hundreds of people have evacuated amid floods this week. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
More from Acor Arceo

weather disturbances