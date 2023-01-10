Evacuations start as new floods hit Eastern Visayas

MASLOG FLOOD. The rising water level under Maslog town's hanging bridge prompted the evacuation of families on January 10.

Tacloban City and almost all towns in Samar province suspend work and classes, and start evacuating low-lying communities

TACLOBAN, Philippines – Rescuers fanned out across Eastern Samar and Leyte provinces on Tuesday, January 10 as floods hit Eastern Visayas anew barely a week after heavy rain caused landslides and swamped communities across the region.

Various disaster risk reduction management offices in the region warned of heavy rainfall throughout the day due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez suspended work and classes at all levels after monitoring communities and helping rescue stranded motorists in Barangay Suhi past 1 am of January 10.

“Many barangays are flooded, and it is difficult to move around the city,” the mayor said. On January 9 in the afternoon, waters were knee-high in Naga-Naga, Tacloban and in some areas of Palo and Jaro.

In Eastern Samar, the provincial office of the Department of Public Works and Highways warned that the national road in Barangay Bigo, Arteche town is not passable to all types of vehicles, asking motorists to take the alternate route via the Barangay Imelda Lapinig-Jipapad Road.

In Maslog town, 67 families or nearly 300 individuals evacuated early morning of January 10 with 35 families staying in the government evacuation center, according to the Eastern Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

NOT PASSABLE. Flooded portion of the national road in Barangay Bigo, Arteche town, Eastern Samar. DPWH Eastern Samar

Most towns in Samar province also suspended work and classes and provincial officials said they were monitoring several landslides and floods, including around schools.

Due to incessant raining until today, all work and classes in most Samar towns are suspended.

The Samar Public Information Office reported that the following LGUs have suspended work and classes: Basey, Cabiga, Calbayog, Catbalogan, Gandara, Hinabangan, Jiabong, Marabut,

Matuguinao, Motiong, Paranas, Pinabacdao, Pagsanghan, San Sebastian, San Jorge, Sta. Rita,

Tagapul-an, Tarangnan, and Zumarraga.

Daram and Sto. Niño suspended classes.

The Palo local government in Leyte province said 16 families evacuated to higher ground. Disaster officials on January 10 urged communities in low-lying areas to find safer shelter before afternoon but residents noted there was yet no cancellation of work.

